Wadume: Detained soldiers moved to Adamawa

….DHQ Panel extension occasioned by Confession of Millionaire Kidnap Kingpin

By Kingsley Omonobi-Abuja

Indications emerged on Wednesday that the extension granted the Defence headquarters panel investigating killing of 3 Police operatives of IRT and a civilian on August 6, 2019 by soldiers in Taraba state was occasioned by the confessions of the millionaire kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala Wadume.

A source said that though questions still arise as to why the Police authorities along interrogated Wadume after his arrest, some of his revelations thereafter on the conduct of the troops and even police personnel, required that more grey areas were cleared, hence the extension.

Though the source declined to give a date as to when the panel will conclude the assignment, he said the convener of the panel and Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin wants a thorough job done.

Meanwhile, sources told Vanguard that the Nigerian army has moved the officer (Army Captain and soldiers) indicted in the killing of police officers and the civilian from the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), to 23 Brigade in Yola, Adamawa state.

The soldiers who had been in detention at the 93 Battalion Takum, in Taraba state, were moved to Yola, headquarters of 23 Brigade under very tight security.

23 Brigade which oversees 73 battalion is under 3 division, Nigerian Army with headquarters in Jos.

