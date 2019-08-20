Video: SHOCKING, as Wadume speaks on clash between Police and soldiers on his first arrest

By Nwafor Sunday

The Taraba notorious kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Wadume who was re-arrested today has revealed publicly the incident that transpired between the Nigerian Police and Soldiers in his first arrest.

After his are-arrest by Police officers on Tuesday, Wadume stated in Hausa, “My name is Hamisu Bala Wadume.

Police rearrest notorious kidnap kingpin Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wudume. pic.twitter.com/ubFdMErLTc — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) August 20, 2019

“Police came to arrest me, When they arrested me, army chased after them and opened fire. “From there, they (soldiers) took me to their headquarters, and cut up my handcuffs. “I went back to my house and Police came to re-arrest me…”

Recall that three policemen and a civilian were shot dead by soldiers along the Ibi-Jalingo Road, Taraba State, in an incident that the Nigerians Army said was a case of mistaken identities.

The Nigerian Army said the policemen and the civilian were mistaken for kidnappers — a claim that the Nigerian Police Force has rejected.

Reacting on his re-arrest, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM,mni while commending the Police operatives for their perseverance and painstaking efforts, has expressed his profound gratitude to all Nigerians for their unparalleled show of love and empathy to the Force and the families of the officers and patriotic civilians who paid the supreme price in the service of their fatherland.

It would be recalled that the Police had been on the massive manhunt for the suspect, Bala Wadume since 6th August, 2019 following the unfortunate incident in Ibi, Taraba State which resulted in the brutal murder of 3 – Police Officers and two (2) civilians, and injury to five (5) others.

The suspect, who was appropriately restrained at the time of the incident, was subsequently released by his “rescuers” after they had destroyed the restraining handcuffs.

“Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume, will no doubt, help in bringing answers to the numerous but hitherto unanswered questions touching on the incident and the larger criminal enterprise of the suspect”, the police said.

