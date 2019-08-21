* Four policemen arrested, to face murder charges if found culpable

By Evelyn Usman

A video which went viral on social media, has exposed how some policemen shot two robbery suspects dead.

Consequently, four policemen attached to Iba division of the Lagos State Police Command, have been arrested, over the ugly incident that sparked up reactions from different quarters.

Information at Vanguard’s disposal said that the suspects, alleged to have been specialized in attacking residents of Iba area and its environs, especially those going or returning from work, were arrested on Tuesday, at Ipaye area of Iba.

The gang of four who operated on two motorcycles, attacked a man identified as Anugu Valentine, dispossessing him of one iPhone max, valued at N450,000.

When report on the attack reached the Iba division, the Divisional Police Officer was said to have assigned a team of policemen to the victim’s rescue.

On arriving the scene, two members of the gang managed to escape while the rest were arrested. Two locally made pistols with six life cartridges and five expended cartridges, according to the Police, were recovered from the suspects who were subsequently apprehended.

However, a video later went viral on social media, revealing how the suspects were shot dead by the team of policemen.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Elkana Bala, who gave identities of the policemen as Inspector Fabiyi Omomayara, Sergeant Olaniyi Solomon, Sergeant Solomon Sunday and Corporal Aliyu Mukaila, explained that “ It was a well-celebrated operation by the team as the suspects were gallantly arrested.

“The team, however, went extreme by killing the suspects who were already in their custody instead of taking them to the Police Station and allowing the normal process of investigation and prosecution to be initiated as stipulated under procedural laws.

That act of extrajudicial killing falls short of police professional standards and cannot be condoned by the Command.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu, has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident. The Police Officers are currently subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room trial and if found culpable, they will be dismissed from the Force and will be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba, for prosecution in the conventional Court. Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation and trial”, Bala stated.

