Video of twin babies talking to each other surfaces online

A video has surface online showing twin babies talking to each other to the amazement of their mother.

In the video, the babies are since facing each other and conversing in baby language.

Twitter user @raediancee who posted the video online said “So, my twins have discovered each other & I seriously can not take it.”

So. My twins have discovered each other & I seriously can not take it…😩💕 pic.twitter.com/Fijbh7farL — Rae 🌻🌱 (@raediancee) August 22, 2019

No, they don’t run on either side of our family. Yes, they are identical. Lol. pic.twitter.com/QXtKDd0SaH — Rae 🌻🌱 (@raediancee) August 22, 2019