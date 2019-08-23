Breaking News
Translate

Video of twin babies talking to each other surfaces online

On 12:43 pmIn Entertainment, Newsby

A video has surface online showing twin babies talking to each other to the amazement of their mother.

In the video, the babies are since facing each other and conversing in baby language.

Twitter user @raediancee who posted the video online said “So, my twins have discovered each other & I seriously can not take it.”

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.