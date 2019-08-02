Reno Omokri says “I know some of those banned by US govt but. can’t mention…”

Number one bestselling author and former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was not legitimately elected.

Pastor Reno Omokri who made the statement while appearing on Channels TV programme also said that although he is based in the US, his political party the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP while his loyalty is with Nigeria.

Pastor Omokri also said that the 2019 election was not credible, noting that the election results that came from Borno state which he described as a war-torn state, as well as the votes that came from Akwa Ibom which he described as a peaceful state were not correct.

He also revealed that the British and the European Union governments would be coming out with visa bans on some Nigerians he said they have identified as haven allegedly engaged in election rigging in Nigeria.

Dear General @MBuhari, The Wall Street Journal says you secretly buried over 1000 Nigerian troops to hide the fact you are NOT WINNING the terror war as you claim. Is this true? RETWEET if you want to know if the claims by the @WSJ are TRUE#GeneralBuhariSecretlyBuriesSoldiers — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 1, 2019

