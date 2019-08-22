Breaking News
VIDEO: AMCON takes over block of flats belonging to Donald Duke

On 12:38 pm

Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria has taken over a block of flats belonging to the former governor of Cross River, Donald Duke, in Ikoyi due to non-payment of debts.

