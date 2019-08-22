Carlos Vela scored twice as Los Angeles FC thrashed the San Jose Earthquakes 4-0 to stretch their runaway lead at the top of Major League Soccer’s Western Conference to 19 points on Wednesday.

Mexico international Vela grabbed his 25th goal of the season from the penalty spot on 17 minutes to make it 2-0 after Diego Rossi had given LAFC the early lead with a sixth-minute strike.

Vela then produced a scintillating individual goal to put Los Angeles 3-0 up in the 41st minute, weaving through the San Jose defence before walking the ball into the net from close range.

READ ALSO: New Sports Minister urged to save NYCN

Josh Perez then concluded the scoring nine minutes from time as Los Angeles completed a comprehensive win.



Los Angeles have already booked their place in the MLS Cup playoffs after a relentless campaign that has seen them surge clear of their Western Conference rivals.

Bob Bradley’s team lead the standings with 61 points from 26 games, with Minnesota United second on 42 points from 26 games.

VANGUARD