VAR denies Wolves victory in bore draw at Leicester

Leicester City and Wolves offered little to show they can break into the Premier League top six this season after opening the campaign with an uninspiring goalless draw on Sunday.

Wolves did put the ball in the net early in the second-half through Leander Dendoncker but were denied by VAR as the goal was ruled out for a handball by Willy Boly before the Belgian fired home.

Both sides, along with Everton, were seen as potential beneficiaries should Manchester United, Chelsea or Arsenal stumble this season, but largely cancelled each other out at the King Power stadium.

The hosts had over 70 per cent possession but had to wait until seven minutes from time to force Wolves’ goalkeeper Rui Patricio into a save as the Portuguese international comfortably held Harvey Barnes’ effort.

