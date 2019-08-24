Vaccinate your dogs, cats now – Ebonyi Govt. warns residents

The Ebonyi Government has mandated residents of the state to vaccinate their dogs and cats against the dreaded rabies disease.

The mandate was contained in a release signed by Chief Moses Nome, Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, drawing the residents’ attention to the importance of such vaccination.

“All dogs and cats owners who have not vaccinated their pets should do so immediately by visiting the veterinary centres in the state.

“These centres are domiciled at Abakaiki (Ebonyi north senatorial zone), Onueke (Ebonyi central) and Afikpo (Ebonyi south zone)

“This is to prevent the transmission of rabies through these pets to humans and keep the state free from the disease,” it said.

In a related development, the state government has assured residents of effective containing of the yellow fever disease reported in some parts of Izzi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The assurance which was contained in a statement signed by Dr Daniel Umezurike, the state Commissioner for Health, urged the residents to be calm and not panic over the situation.

“The state ministry of health, in conjunction with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), among other partners, is working assiduously to contain and also eradicate the disease.

“The citizens are however enjoined to continue adopting preventive measures on the disease which include: sleeping inside insecticide treated nets and keeping their surroundings clean, among others,” government said.(NAN)

Vanguard