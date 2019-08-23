The Member representing Udu Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Peter Okagbare Uviejitobor has advocated for a bridge across Enerhen River to connect Opete community in Udu local government area of the state.

Addressing newsmen in Asaba, Hon. Uviejitobor said the Enerhen-Opete bridge if constructed would reduce the pressure of traffic on the Udu bridge which is fast deteriorating as a result of age and lack of maintenance.

The lawmaker noted that the Udu bridge which was constructed over thirty-five years ago remained the only link from Warri and Uvwie to the densely populated Udu local government area, stressing that a second bridge was urgently needed in the locality.

Hon. Uviejitobor, who said the daily heavy traffic on the Udu bridge was of great concern, also drew attention to the dilapidated state of the bridge, adding that the bridge required urgent rehabilitation to avoid danger.

He noted that virtually all the hand-rails on the bridge had fallen off among other serious issues affecting the bridge.

The lawmaker disclosed that there was heavy urban drift to Udu local government area, adding that the area required some basic infrastructure to address the challenges of urbanisation.

Uviejitobor said the dualization of Udu road from Enerhen junction to ECN junction and Orhuwhorhun road, and from Orhuwhorhun Roundabout to Ekete junction, was long overdue.

The legislator, therefore, called on the federal and Delta State Governments and their agencies, including the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC to urgently intervene in the development of the area.

The lawmaker urged the management of the newly inaugurated Warri-Uvwie and Environs Special Areas Development Agency to take the reconstruction and rehabilitation of internal roads and drains in Udu as a priority as they settled down, emphasizing that “Udu local government area is in the catchment area of the Interventionist Agency”.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his foresight in establishing the agency, stressing that the people of Udu were looking forward to greater dividends of democracy in the second tenure of the PDP led administration in the state.

