The United State embassy in Abuja has denied reports that the US government has placed a Visa restriction on the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and some commissioners of the electoral body.

A source at the embassy who didn’t want to be mentioned told our reporter that that news is false as none of such directive has been given.

The source said, “the US government refuses to be drawn into any attempt to malign the INEC over the 2019 elections as issues arising from the election are still in court.”

The source also confirmed that quite a number of INEC ‘s Commissioners we’re recently granted Visas to the US.

It would be recalled that the joint forum of over 60 political parties and their presidential candidates in the 2019 election has recently raised the alarm over alleged fresh plot orchestrated by a heavily paid “network of blackmailers to smear the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and discredit the nation’s electoral process.”

According to the forum, ” the ultimate objective of this campaign we have discovered is to sway the minds of the distinguished justices of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court when the matter eventually comes to the Court to rule against the declarations of results by INEC.

Sources within INEC also told our reporter that the report was not true and hinted that it could have been planted to embarrass the Commission.

“This is a lie. We don’t understand why people will go this length to spread false information,” the source said

The source said confirmed that INEC Commissioner Amina Zakary who was mentioned in the blog post as banned from entering the US just returned from the US a few days ago while Commissioner Lecky is right now in the US on official duties.

