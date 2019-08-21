US Ambassador commends Gov Emmanuel over improved health care system

By Chioma Onuegbu & Harris Emmanuel

Uyo —UNITED States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington, has commended Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State for the high premium placed on healthcare system, especially in transforming the secondary health centres to meet international standards in the state.

Symington, who spoke, yesterday, when he led a delegation of USAID and CDC on a courtesy visit to Emmanuel at Government House, Uyo, noted that the efforts would improve healthcare delivery in the state.

He said the essence of his visit to the state was to launch the most important effort of the US in medi-care to save lives and seek collaboration between the US Centre for Disease Control, CDC, and Akwa Ibom State government in the fight against HIV/AIDs pandemic and other deadly diseases in the next one year.

Responding, Governor Emmanuel appreciated the delegation for choosing Akwa Ibom State among the pilot states to launch its new effort aimed at saving lives, and expressed the readiness of his administration to partner the US and its development agencies not only in healthcare but other critical aspects of the state’s economy.

