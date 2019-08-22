Urhobo youths urge Buhari to appoint Isoko indigene as MD of NDDC

By Onozure Dania

warri—Urhobo Youths Empowerment Front, UYEF, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a financially committed, trustworthy and loyal member of All Progressives Congress, APC, from Isoko nation as the next Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, for the purpose of fair-play and equity.

Coordinator of the group, Mr Peter Akpotu, told newsmen yesterday in Warri, that since Urhobo nation had gotten the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and a Minister, Festus Keyamo, it was only fair that Isoko nation be given the Managing Director of NDDC.

He said, “In Delta State, from OMPADEC to present NDDC, four ethnic tribes of Anioma, Itsekiri, Urhobo and Ijaw had produced Chairmen, Managing Directors, Executive Directors respectively, but the Isoko nation has not produced or occupied any of such positions. This is pure injustice and total marginalisation of Isoko people and we believe that our amiable President Buhari will correct the injustice by appointing the next Managing Director of NDDC from Isoko nation.

“Between 1987 and 1992, Professor Eric Opia (Anioma) was Chairman of OMPADEC. In 1992, Admiral Preston Omatsola ( Itsekiri) was Chairman of OMPADEC. Between 2001-2003, Godwin Omene (Urhobo) was MD of NDDC. In 2003-2006, Sen Emmanuel Agwariavwodo (Urhobo) was MD of NDDC. In 2008, Late Pastor P. Aginighan (Ijaw) was EDFA and acting MD. Mrs. Osato Areyinka (Itsekiri) was MD in 2009, and Lambert Konboye (Ijaw) was EDFA, Engr. Tuoyo Omatsuli (Itsekiri) was EDP, and presently, Engr. Samuel Adjogbe is EDP.

“Of the five tribes in Deta State namely, Urhobo, Isoko, Itsekiri, Ijaw and Anioma, only the Isoko tribe is yet to produce either the Chairman, Managing Director or Executive Director of NDDC.”

Other tribes should in the spirit of oneness and equity wholeheartedly support the Isoko tribe to produce the next MD of NDDC.

“it will be interesting to reveal and to inform President Buhari that Isoko nation had maintained uninterrupted crude oil production for the past 40 years. More so, the Isoko nation has the highest oil production quantum presently in Delta State, therefore, Isoko should produce next MD of the NDDC as stipulated in 2 (2) and 12 (1)c of the NDDC Act, 2000.”

Vanguard