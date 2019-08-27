Urhobo Youth Congress lauds Buhari over Okumagba’s appointment

Urhobo Youth Congress has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Bernard Okumagba as Managing Director of the newly inaugurated board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.
The group in a statement signed by its president and Secretary Mr. Julius Imoniokena and Senebe Emore thanked President Buhari for the appointment while commending the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege for supporting the Buhari led administration.
The statement read, “We are sure your choice of appointees into the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission will transform the region into a modern city.
“Senator Omo- Agege has been able to take President Buhari’s administration close to the people of Niger Delta through its empowerment programs.