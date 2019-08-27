Breaking News
Translate

Urhobo Youth Congress lauds Buhari over Okumagba’s appointment

On 7:29 pmIn Newsby

Urhobo Youth Congress has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Bernard Okumagba as Managing Director of the newly inaugurated board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The group in a statement signed by its president and Secretary Mr. Julius Imoniokena and Senebe Emore thanked President Buhari for the appointment while commending the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege for supporting the Buhari led administration.
NDDC

UPU lifts suspension on Youth President, Secretary(Opens in a new browser tab)

The statement read, “We are sure your choice of appointees into the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission will transform the region into a modern city.

“Senator Omo- Agege has been able to take President Buhari’s administration close to the people of Niger Delta through its empowerment programs.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.