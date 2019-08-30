UPU Youth Wing President congratulates Keyamo over ministerial appointment

The President of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Youth Wing, Worldwide, Comrade Louis Anidi, has congratulated Barr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) over his appointment as the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Anidi spoke during a phone conversation earlier today.

According to him, Keyamo’s appointment would be a major plus to the region, adding that his passion for the development of the said region is known to everyone in the area.

The Urhobo youth leader urged the minster to continue in his quest towards the development of the region, as he expressed confidence that he will also be a major plus to the ‘Next Level’ agenda.

Continuing, Anidi called on Keyamo to carry all Niger Delta states along, as he advised him to partner with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and the Minister Niger Delta Development Commission, Mr. Benard Okumagba not to allow any project to be abandoned in the region because of lack of funds.

He added: “Youths in Urhobo land are excited about his appointment and are willing to partner with him and others ladened with solving the issues militating against the progress of the region.

“We pledge our full support and look forward to a successful tenure and cooperation as you serve your father land in this new capacity.”

Comr. Anidi also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the choice of Keyamo as a Minister of the Federal Republic, adding that his ability to deliver was not in doubt.