UPU Women Wing President congratulate, wish new NDDC MD a successful tenure

The President of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Women Wing (Emete), Worldwide, Efedede Onajite, has congratulated Mr. Benard Okumagba over his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as the new Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), noting that ‘this was the case of a round peg in a round hole’.

Onajite, who spoke to Oasis Magazine (OM) during an exclusive chat, said that this appointment of an Urhobo indigene was received with great joy just like others in recent times.

According to her, the appointment also signified that it was time for Urhobos to shine in Nigeria, saying Okumagba being a performer will do them proud.

The Urhobo female youth leader was optimistic that the new NDDC MD would serve his fatherland selflessly in this capacity, as she called on Niger Deltans to support him in order to speed up the development of the region.

She added: “The women’s wing of the UPU are fully abreast with your antecedents and we will give him a 100 percent support, as he goes about actualizing his dream of a developed Niger Delta.

“We are aware of his philanthropic gestures over the years and are confident that the choice of him by the president to occupy this position is a masterstroke that will entrench the ‘Next Level’ agenda in the region.

She wished him success and a successful tenure filled with groundbreaking achievements.

Also, Onajite eulogized the president for deciding to draw the Urhobos close to the corridors of power, stressing that this was the way to go and that he will not be disappointed.

She called on all youths, especially the ladies to support the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that better things are to come.

