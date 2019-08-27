UPU lifts suspension on Youth President, Secretary

The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Worldwide, under the leadership of Chief (Engr.) Joe Omene, some weeks back, lifted the suspension of two executive members of the youth wing, Comrade Louis Anidi, President and Comrade Efemena Umukoro, Secretary.

Some months back, the duo were handed indefinite suspension by the parent body over gross misconduct at a public function.

According to Chief Omene, in a statement issued to newsmen some weeks back in Mosogar, he said, “Having demonstrated remorsefulness, the National Executive Council (NEC) of UPU has lifted the suspension of the youth president and secretary,” adding that they are convinced that Anidi and Umukoro have learnt their lessons and will avoid any act that will drag the name of the union to the mud.

Continuing, he said that the suspension was meted on them to serve as a deterrent to others, instil discipline and oneness in the youth body.

The President-General also commended those that acted in their stead while the suspension lasted.

He urged the youth body to at this special time of Urhobo’s history stay focused and committed to moving Urhobo Nation forward.

Comrades Anidi and Umukoro have since been reinstated and commenced work, as they promised to work in harmony to take the youth wing forward.