UPDATED: How Lagos lawmakers confirmed 35 Sanwo-Olu’s nominees, rejected three others

..As Sanwo-Olu swears-in 9 PSs, redeploy others

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Ebun Sessou

The full inauguration of commissioners and Special Advisers of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet suffered set back, Monday, when the state Assembly confirmed 35 out of the 38 nominees and rejected three others sent to it by the governor for confirmation.

The fate of three others namely: Obafemi George, Prince Olarewanju Sanusi and Adekemi Bembe were still hanging in the balance as the Assembly, presided over by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, which failed to give any reason for the rejection advised Governor Sanwo-Olu to re-nominate the persons if he is so wished.

Obasa, later announced this during the plenary, after the 38 nominees had earlier appeared at an exhaustive session for final ratification which lasted for several hours.

The list of nominees, include; Past Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Tunji Bello, Editor, Nation’s Newspaper, Gbenga Omotoso, Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Dr. Idris Salako, immediate Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Mrs. Bolaji Dada, Mr. Lere Odusote, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, Mr. Gbolahan Lawal, Ms. Adekemi Ajayi, Mr. Femi George, Dr. Wale Ahmed, Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), Mr. Hakeem Fahm, Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, Mr. Segun Dawodu, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Sam Egube, Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Mr. Tunbosun Alake, and Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo.

Other are: Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress, APC, Joe Igbokwe, Oladele Ajayi, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, former Chairman, Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, Olarenwaju Sanusi, Bonu Solomon Saanu, Arc. Kabiru Ahmed, Mrs. Lola Akande, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, Daughter of late Governor of Ondo State, Segun Agagu, Mrs. Solape Hammond, former Chairman, Mosan-Okunola Local Council Development Area, Morufu Akinderu Fatai, MAF, Mrs. Shulamite Olufunke Adebolu and Tokunbo Wahab.

It was however, gathered that the nominees might have been dropped probably due to unsatisfactory credentials presented or lack of knowledge of originating constituency.

Lawmaker comments

When contacted to comment on the development, a former member of the House of Representatives, Epe, Constituency, also a onetime Chief Press Secretary to Speaker of the state House of Assembly, under Adeyemi Ikuforiji, Lanre Odubote said, “The house has the constitutional rights to approve or reject any nominee presented to it by the Governor. They have acted within their powers to do so. However, the rejection might not necessary mean the legislative arm is up in arm with the executive. I think it’s an internal issue which will be dealt with dispassionately.

“Am sure the House of Assembly will communicate effectively with the Governor on the issue and work out modality to resolve the matter. And good enough, the Governor can represent or re-nominate them for approval.

“We are in democracy and this is democracy in action.”

Recall that a 16 man Ad-hoc Screening Committee, headed by the Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru, had earlier submitted a clean report on the screened nominees to the House for final confirmation.

The final approval of the nominees is subject to decision of the 40 members of the House and not the Ad-hoc committee.

The report of the adhoc committee only serve as a guide to the final ratification by the whole members of the house.

Abiru, after the conclusion of the screening exercise last Friday, told newsmen that the committee was satisfied with the competence of the nominees, saying that the state would be better with their wealth of experience.

Abiru stressed: “This has been a very tough exercise; we have now taken the entire 38 nominees of the governor (25 in the first batch and 13 in the second batch).

“From what we have seen, we have knowledgeable and intelligent people that actually understand how government will work to succeed. It is a mix of technocrats, politicians and people who believe that it does not matter the divide they belong to, that what is mostly important is the urge and zeal to deliver service.”

“They have seen this as a call to service and have actually pledged before us that they will put all that God has endowed them with to ensure that good governance is witnessed with the present administration and that the people of Lagos will enjoy the dividends of democracy.”

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates PSs, says it’s a call to service.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, inaugurated nine newly appointed Permanent Secretaries into key ministries and departments, with a charge the to ensure residents get the best of their services.

Speaking at the swearing-in event held at the State House, Alausa, Sanwo-Olu said the appointees were selected for the position for their “exceptional pedigrees”, which, he said, indicated that the state was in for an enhanced service delivery in its public service.

The Governor said the choice of the new appointees was based purely on merit, pointing out that he had no personal relationship with none of the appointees which could have influenced their appointments.

This, he said, was a departure from established practice in making appointments of such nature, reiterating his administration’s belief in elevating merit and distinction above personal consideration.

He said: “I charge our new Permanent Secretaries to see your elevation as a call for more service and to give your best to the citizens of Lagos. I have no doubt that you all will give in your best at all times. I am convinced that Lagosians are in for a renewed and enhanced public service that will take good governance to the doorsteps of ordinary people.

“These appointments are a demonstration of what is to come in the coming days. With the full cabinet coming tomorrow (Tuesday), the people of Lagos will be better off with this choice and all our promises condensed in Project T.H.E.M.E.S will begin to work fully and make life easy for Lagosians. At the end of our tenure, we want to be seen to have truly improved the quality of life for greater number of residents.”

Sanwo-Olu said the appointees demonstrated capability, capacity and competence, hailing the state’s civil service for producing quality personnel with unrivalled knowledge and capability in service delivery.

The Governor advised directors and workers in lower cadres in the civil service to be diligent in the discharge of their duty, noting that they did not need to know highly placed individuals to be rewarded with promotions.

Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, while presenting the appointees to the Governor, said the new PSs possessed “unblemished records” in their years of service to the state.

“I encourage all public servants to continue to work hard and be more innovative in the discharge of your duties and responsibilities. Delivery of excellent results would only speak for the diligent ones when the time comes,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees after taking the oath, PS in the Ministry of Transportation, Wale Musa, thanked the governor for finding them worthy of the opportunity, promising not to betray the trust reposed in them.

Other Permanent Secretaries sworn in are Mrs. Kikelomo Sanyaolu, Civil Service Commission; Mr. Nurudeen Shodeinde, Office of Drainage Services; Mrs. Khadijat Shitta-Bay, Ministry of Justice; Mrs. Olorunkemi Durosinmi-Etti, Cabinet Office; Mrs. Oluyemi Kalesanwo, Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation; Mr. Moruf Agoro, Ministry of Waterfront and Rural Development; Mrs. Belinda Odeneye, Ministry of Environment, and Mr. Babatunde Olaide-Mesewaku, Ministry of Tourism.

