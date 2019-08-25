UPDATED: How bandits attacked Enugu Police station

—IGP ready for POCACOV campaign in coal city

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- A metropolitan Divisional Police post at Ikiriki, Enugu south local government area, has been attacked by suspected bandits who allegedly carted away undisclosed number of arms and ammunition.

The bandits were also said to have injured about six police officers on duty when the station was reportedly attacked at about 2am Sunday morning.

“Some of the policemen were given deep cuts by the robbers. Some had their legs and hands broken but nobody was killed,” said resident close to the police station.

The Divisional Police Officer on duty refused to speak with newsmen but the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amarizu confirmed the incident, noting however that there was not much causality. “They came pretending to be in distress and then launched attack,” Amaraizu said.

Meanwhile, all is now set for the National Flag off of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices, POCACOV, in Enugu state by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar, on Thursday.

According to the National Coordinator of POCACOV, Ebere Amaraizu, notable Nigerians will be in attendance for the programme initiated by the IGP Abubakar.

“The campaign is to save youths from the claws of cultism and other vices thereby saving them from destruction and making them meaningful to be contributing their quota in the nation’s growth and development.

“POCACOV will also help to deepen the relationship between the police and its various publics. It is all about you and to ensure that our environment is safer and secured. It will deal with cultism and other related vices and we are happy some partners are emerging for support and sustenance,” Amaraizu said.

He added that the programme was community driven in line with the tenets of the community policing, to be deployed in all the 36 states of the country including federal capital territory Abuja.

