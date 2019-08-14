Breaking News
Translate

Update: Remains of drowned 15-year-old boy recovered

On 2:04 pmIn Newsby

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: The remains of a fifteen-year-old boy in Junior secondary school, JSS 3, has been recovered in a swampy water behind Osubi airport, Okpe local government area Wednesday.

drown, Osubi

Vanguard gathered that flood from the rainfall in recent time swelled up the water level at the swamp. The little boy who was simply identified as Onoriode allegedly went to the water with two of his friends fishing on Tuesday and suddenly disappeared.

The Delta state Police Commissioner, Mr Adeleke Adeyinka confirmed the recovery of the remains of the deceased boy on Wednesday afternoon.

READ ALSO: 15-year-old boy allegedly dies in swampy water in Osubi

Members of the family wept bitterly over the painful development.

Some residents of the area who spoke off-camera said they had made effort to stop children from coming to play in the water, adding that almost every raining season children die in the swampy water.

They pleaded with the state government to channel the water away from the area.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.