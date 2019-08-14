Update: Remains of drowned 15-year-old boy recovered

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: The remains of a fifteen-year-old boy in Junior secondary school, JSS 3, has been recovered in a swampy water behind Osubi airport, Okpe local government area Wednesday.

Vanguard gathered that flood from the rainfall in recent time swelled up the water level at the swamp. The little boy who was simply identified as Onoriode allegedly went to the water with two of his friends fishing on Tuesday and suddenly disappeared.

The Delta state Police Commissioner, Mr Adeleke Adeyinka confirmed the recovery of the remains of the deceased boy on Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the family wept bitterly over the painful development.

Some residents of the area who spoke off-camera said they had made effort to stop children from coming to play in the water, adding that almost every raining season children die in the swampy water.

They pleaded with the state government to channel the water away from the area.

VANGUARD