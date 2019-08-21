UNILAG graduate beats 15 contestants, gets LNI scholarship in AUB

By Dayo Adesulu

LAGOS—A graduate of Petroleum and Gas Engineering, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Mr. Ajibola Olubando, has emerged recipient of the Lebanese Nigeria Initiative, LNI, scholarship programme.

Olubando defeated other 15 contesting students to clinch the prestigious scholarship.

With this feat, Olubando is now the first Nigerian postgraduate student to enjoy the scholarship.

Speaking during the unveiling of the first LNI Scholarship programme held in Lagos, Consul General of Lebanon, Mr. Elias Nicolas said: ‘’LNI scholarship will further strengthen our existing friendly relations and add to other economic and social development contributions of Lebanese community in Nigeria.”

According to him, the Lebanese community in Nigeria has always seen itself as part of the social fabric commited to the educational upliftment of young Nigerians.

Nicolas, however lauded the efforts of the Chairman of LNI, Mr. Faisal El-Khalii and other members of the scholarship board of trustees, adding that their hard work had made it successful.

He said: ‘’Based on a multilingual and cosmopolitan cultural and social environment, Lebanon accommodates several international recognized higher education institutions.

‘’Many high calibre minds, scientists and high profile politicians, including heads of state and prime ministers around the Middle East and beyond were graduates of the AUB and other Lebanese universities.

Now, I’d like to congratulate Mr. Olubando as the first Nigerian postgraduate student that has been selected for the scholarship this year, after a long and highly competitive process.”

Meanwhile, the Vice President of LNI, Mr. Ali Safieddine said that the chairman and other members of the board met and discussed what to do to Nigeria, since the country has blessed them.

The LNI-AUB MBA endowment fund worth $1.5m will enable two Nigerians to attend AUB every year for life.

The scholarship recipient, Olubando, a second class upper graduate of petroleum and gas engineering expressed gratitude to the management of LNI for the gesture.

He said: ‘’The knowledge I will gain would be used to impact the economy of Nigeria, since MBA gives the opportunity to learn various business skills.

“I look forward to impacting on society through this knowledge and work experience since I have the opportunity to learn in one of the top universities in the world.”

