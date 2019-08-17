Unemployment: 1000 students undergo training on career management

By Sarah Ocholi & Comfort Abbah

In a move to address unemployment in the country, Focal Global Concept has commenced an enlightenment career management for teenagers, with a view to exposing them to business ideas that would position them for better future.

Speaking at a 5-Day Career Summer 2019, held in Ikeja, Lagos, for over 100 teenage students, the Chief Executive Officer, Leading Learning limited, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, stated that there were lots of opportunities in Nigeria that youths in particular and teenagers in general needed to be opened to.

Leadership, according to her, was a journey of no age limit ,noting that every leader started from somewhere. She therefore, charged the teenagers to be creative and have a vision, admonishing them to take every moment of the career summer serious.

Speaking with journalists, the Lead facilitator and Chief Executive Officer, Global Concept, Mr. Olaonipekun Kazeem, explained that the reason for focusing on teenagers was to expose them to basic knowledge relating to their careers, noting that most young people got into the universities without clarity about the future.

He attributed that to the major cause of the rise in unemployment. In a bid to address this, Kazeem, said, “We are looking at ways to tackle this from the grassroots by helping teenagers to identify their areas of strength and interest , as well as exposing them to other opportunities that can be available for them to choose from”.

The programme according to him, would run for five days, at the end of which seven different industries would be visited by the students.

The beneficiaries he said, were students drawn from both private and public schools.

He said, “ They are also going to learn how to deal with their emotions, in terms of personal expectations: what they want from themselves , what the society wants from them and real life experiences that can most likely be a setback in their life and how to deal with it.

Vanguard