Umahi offers palliatives for Enugu Airport closure

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—Following the closure of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has offered free transport, security services and affordable accommodation to Ebonyi citizens in their movement from Ebonyi State to Owerri Airport and back.

This was contained in an announcement by Dr Ugbala Igwe, Secretary to State Government/Coordinating Commissioner in the state.

The announcement read: “Ebonyi State Government, under Governor Nweze Umahi, has expressed concern over the safety of Ebonyi citizens and visitors to the state, following the closure of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

“Following the closure and attendant challenges on air travellers from Ebonyi, the state government is taking the following palliative steps for her citizens as long as the renovation works last:

“Government encourages all her citizens to route all their air travels to the alternative airport in Owerri, Imo State, for now, pending the completion of the renovation of Enugu airport.

“Ebonyi government is offering free transport services to her citizens with armed security personnel to aid the movement of travellers from Ebonyi State to Owerri Airport and back.

“Two coaster buses with 10 security pick-ups have been purchased for that purpose, while affordable accommodation at Owerri has been provided for Ebonyi citizens as they wait for their flights or to be taken back to Abakaliki.

“However, the government also calls on her citizens to minimise the rate of travelling as much as possible within this period and to be security conscious while travelling until these palliative measures are put in place.”

Vanguard