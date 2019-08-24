UK hospital, Cheswold Park, commends Nigerian medical doctor

By Sola Ogundipe

A Nigerian medical doctor, Dr Kikelomo Anunobi, has been commended for heroically saving the life of a member of the public that was choking to death.

Anunobi, a psychiatrist at Cheswold Park Hospital, a specialist mental health hospital in Doncaster, England, was off duty and having refreshment with some of her colleagues in a restaurant when her attention was drawn to a man who was obviously choking.

Anunobi immediately went to the man’s aid, applying emergency procedures that saved his life. She continued administering First Aid until paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital.

In a reaction, Cheswold Park Hospital on its Twitter handle @cheswoldH remarked: “While she was out for tea with colleagues one of Cheswold Park Hospital’s doctors, Dr. Kike Anunobi aided a member of the public who was choking and saved the man’s life and kept working on him until the paramedics arrived to take him to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“Everyone at Cheswold Park Hospital would like to commend Dr. Kike Anunobi for her act of heroism and we are incredibly proud to have her as part of our team.”

Cheswold Park is a specialist mental health hospital in Doncaster, England in the UK for men with acute mental illness, personality disorder, challenging behavioral ASC or a learning disorder.

The hospital is rated Overall Good by the Care Quality Commission, CQC, an executive non-departmental public body of the Department of Health and Social Care of the United Kingdom.

