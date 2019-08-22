Ugwuanyi condemns Enugu killing, visits family

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU-The Enugu State Government said it condemned in its entirety the alleged murder of a woman in a farmland at Nchatancha community in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area.

A statement by Sectary to the State Government, Prof Simon Ortuanya said “We condole with the family of the deceased and hereby charge the security agencies to commence a full scale investigation into the unfortunate incident with a view to apprehending and prosecuting the culprits.”

Deputy governor of the State, Mrs Celia Ezeilo and the House of Representatives member Representatives for Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, prince Cornelius Nnaji promptly visited the community to commiserate with the family of the deceased.

The deputy governor appealed to the people to be calm, promising that the perpetrators would be fished out and brought to book.

Vanguard