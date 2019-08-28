Uganda runs out of condoms

By Emmanuel Okogba

Uganda may just be having an increased number of HIV/Aids and other sexually transmitted diseases related cases after a report revealed that the East African nation is running short in the availability of condoms.

According to the report, although the country’s ministry of health is denying it, people cannot get condoms easily when they need it.

The scarcity results from the withdrawal of donor aid funding to the sector.

READ ALSO:

Uganda needs about 240 units of condoms in a year but have only 132 units available this year.

Watch full video of the report below:

VANGUARD