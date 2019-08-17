Uche Dominic releases new book, Alibaba’s Adventure

By Chinasa Afigbo

Another history was made in the life of Uche Dominic as he launched his 6th children book titled “Alibaba’s adventure”, on the 24thof July 2019, at the Lagos Travel Inn, Ikeja, Lagos. He is a content producer and reporter at HIP TV.

“This would be my first book launch that would have notable people in the entertainment industry present as my previous didn’t have the calibre of people we have as guests today. It’s a remarkable event for me,” he stated.

Due to the disposition of Dominic as a writer and the nature of his job as an entertainment journalist, the occasion was a medley of intellectual advocacy and entertainment from various artists.

Before the book launch and music performances, the chairman of the occasion, Hon. Shina Peller represented by Abdulazeez Jejelaiyegba in his opening speech commended the author for his great work. He said the book would teach young ones to do what is right so they do not have a future full of regrets. He stressed on the importance of good stories in child development and learning.

The keynote speaker, Harrison Okiri, (aka Harrysong) spoke on the importance of parents nurturing their children’s dreams from a very young age.

He also spoke about the government and the music industry: “It’s obvious that Nigerian Music has become a blessing to the world. This industry yields a lot of money yet the government hasn’t seen how important it is to invest in the Nigerian music industry. The only office that doesn’t have a budget is the music industry. And it is the only industry that is hitting America head for head, one on one.”

Harrysong further said that the connection between him and the author is the same music. “The book we are launching today isn’t just for children; “Alibaba’s Adventure” is for everyone. Great people will emerge from reading this book in time to come. Books like this make people,” he concluded.

The father of the occasion, Chief Tony Okoroji, Chairman of Copyright Society of Nigerian in his address congratulated Dominic for a successful book launch. “Government needs to appreciate that which makes us stand out. Nigeria is recognized around the world; first because of our creativity. Fela remains the hero of all times. Talk about Wole Soyinka, Chinua Achebe, Chimamanada Adiche, 2face, Wizkid, and others.”

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Zubairu Muazu, to whom the book was dedicated, expressed happiness for the book launch and his gratitude to the 10 years friendship with Uche Dominic.

The author shared the challenges he had while writing the book: “Alibaba’s Adventure” is a book I started working on since 2015 and I finished it in 2019. It took so long because of the numerous challenges I faced while working on the book. The idea behind this book came from my bosom friend, Batife Perez far back in 2010.

“This is a book that shows how adventurous, fearless and brave an average kid can be. The story is plotted in the northeastern part of Nigeria, which was why I dedicated the book to every kid in the northeast who has been deprived of a normal life through the activities of terrorist. Terrorism is bad and we must condemn it, no matter where it’s happening.”

Amongst the dignitaries at the event was Ayo Animashaun, CEO, Smooth Promotion, HIP TV. Ola Sax, Symba, S-xino, Slize boy Ability, Eniola Otoki, and Whiteman provided entertainment.

