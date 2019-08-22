U.S. told to immediately stop Taiwan arms sales

A spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Thursday urged the U.S. to immediately cease arms sales to Taiwan and stop its support for Taiwan independence separatist forces.

Spokesperson, Ma Xiaoguang, made the statement in response to a query about the U.S.A selling of F-16V fighter jets to Taiwan.

Xiaoguang said defying the strong opposition from the Chinese side, America insisted on selling weapons to Taiwan.

He noted that the move grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs and wantonly violated the one-China principle and the three China- America joint communiqués.

Also read:

“The move has seriously undermined China- America relations and blatantly damaged relations across the Taiwan Strait as well as the peace and stability across the strait.

“Disregarding the wellbeing, interests and lives of Taiwan compatriots, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority has shamelessly sold itself and sought refuge with the U.S. bringing the 23 million Taiwan compatriots to a dead end,’’ he said.

Vanguard