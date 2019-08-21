Tunji Bello, Omotoso get portfolios as Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Exco members

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, inaugurated the new State Executive Council, with a task to members to be diligent in their duties, saying, “we must accelerate the trajectory of growth and development of Lagos State as we can’t afford to disappoint Lagosians.”

Sanwo-Olu said this at the well attended Swearing-In-Ceremony of Commissioners and Special Advisers, held at Adeyemi Bero Hall, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Governor announced the 35-man Executive Council members, comprising 22 commissioners and 13 Special Advisers with their portfolios.

In his address, Sanwo-Olu said: “You are inducted into a singular administration, unique in its diversity–both of heritage and of creed – made up of technical and politically skilled men and women who understand the challenges of our state, grasp the grand vision of this new administration, and are sensitive to the yearnings of our people, the citizens of Lagos State whom we must ultimately serve to realise its vision for a greater Lagos.”

He reminded the EXCO members of his inaugural address on 29th May, where he declared that “our ultimate goal would be to ensure that Lagos State remains one of the top destinations on the African continent to live, work and invest in.”

Besides, he said: “Let me emphasize that this is not just our goal, it is what the people expect from us and we cannot afford to disappoint them.

“Fortunately for us, we have a foundation from which to build from. The blueprint for a new Lagos and the Development Plan (2012 to 2025) are still relevant as strategic reference materials for a systematic implementation of medium and long-term policies in line with the overall vision for our state.

“In this administration, our task must be to accelerate the trajectory of growth and development of Lagos State embarked upon by the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and built upon by successive administrations.

“I am happy to note that the Deputy Governor and I, as well as some of you have had the honour and privilege of being part of that process. Today, Providence has entrusted us with the great responsibility of ensuring that the vision of the blueprint and the Development Plan comes to pass wholly and completely.

“These pillars form the backbone of this administration’s grand objective and represent the framework that ensures our efforts and allocations of resources are solely devoted to building a Lagos we can be proud to call home.

“As you prepare for the challenges ahead, let me remind you that your appointment is a unique privilege and a call to service. It must not be seen as opportunity for self-service. Whilst discharging the responsibility that will be assigned to you, you must imbibe our culture of transparency, accountability, fairness and value for money.

I, therefore, implore you to earnestly commit yourselves to the agenda and vision of this administration.

“Be prepared to pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, and support or oppose whomever you must, in order to accomplish our grand ambition of building one of the great cities of the 21st Century, a beacon of social, commercial and political excellence for the rest of our dear nation.

“The challenges we face as a mega city whether in the areas of security, waste management, transportation, or environmental sustainability are not peculiar to us. But they are the undesired consequences of an ambitious and growing economy providing opportunities for people to realize their dreams. But they must surely be addressed before they undermine our achievements and hinder our progress.”

“Great opportunities for employment and wealth creation can only be realized sustainably if we are able to enhance governance with creativity, innovation and technology while embracing collaboration with the private sector and continual dialogue and partnership with all relevant stakeholders.

“This is the task we have been called upon to undertake in the next four years on behalf of our people who are relying on us to support their dreams and aspirations.

“I charge you to show commitment, diligence and exemplary leadership as the necessary virtues needed to achieve the greatness we desire for our state and to deliver the prosperity our people deserve.”

