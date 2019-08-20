Trump describes economists’ recession prediction ‘inappropriate’

The United States (US) president, Donald Trump, has disputed the prediction of recession highlighted in a report by the National Association of Economists.

The Association survey revealed that more than one-third of economists agreed the US is heading for a recession in 2021. According to the Washington Post report, “Nearly three out of four economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics expect a recession by 2021.”

In his response, Mr Trump said the use of the word recession is “inappropriate” and blamed the country’s federal reserve for the instability in the economy.

“If the Fed would do its job, you would see a burst of growth like you’ve never seen before.” The Associated Press quoted him.

According to the Associated Press report, Trump during a meeting with the president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, Tuesday in the Oval Office, said he is looking at tax cut and also exploring lower payroll taxes to improve the economy.