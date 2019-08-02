The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says the influx of tricycles into city roads as a means of transportation, is an indication of the failure of intra-city bus systems.

Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem stated this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, on Friday.

Kazeem decried the dominance of tricycles on busy roads, saying that it would have not been so if intra-city bus systems were effective.

“The influx of Keke NAPEP and motorcycles into our road transportation system and especially in the urban traffic is a fall out of the failure of the intra-city bus system,’’ he said.

He also alleged that some state governments provided tricycle as a means of “dishing out welfare for the teeming unemployed youths.’’

“FRSC is concerned with this development which we can say is abnormal by modern transportation system but we are not folding our arms,’’ he said.

Kazeem said that part of the corps’ strategies to address the menace was to ensure that riders were properly trained and licenced.

He said that would enable riders to be easily identified in the event of accident or security threat traceable to them.

“That was why we were working on enforcement of number plates and rider’s licence which would have become effective from Aug.1.

Also read:

“We agreed to shift the date of clampdown because of the appeal by the Joint Tax Board (JTB) to enable it to engage more with the States Board of Internal Revenue.

“But I wish to assure you that the corps is not resting on its oars.

“We will continue to engage various stakeholders to ensure that the dangers and security challenges posed by these operators do not overwhelm the nation,’’ he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FRSC on July 24 announced shift of enforcement of number plates on motorcycles and tricycles and rider’s licence to Oct. 2.

Kazeem had said that the decision was reached by the corps and the joint tax board.

NAN reports that the Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi on June 20, directed a nationwide clampdown on motorcycles and tricycles without number plates with effect from Aug. 1.

He also issued directives to Commanding Officers of the corps to engage relevant stakeholders and associations on the proposed clampdown.

Oyeyemi had directed commands across the country to sensitise operators of motorcycles and tricycles to the need to register their vehicles.

Kazeem explained that the change in enforcement date was to allow the JTB to further sensitise state governments, especially states board of internal revenue on the pending clampdown.

“The shift is to also give room for State Boards of Internal Revenue to request for number plates and drivers’ licences for motorcycle and tricycle operators, especially in states where the items are currently in short supply.’’

He said that the period of grace would also be utilised for further consultations with relevant stakeholders and sensitisation of the public to adhere to road traffic laws.

“The earlier ultimatum given by the Corps Marshal for the commencement of enforcement was a sequel to reports of the pervasive use of motorcycles and tricycles for urban transportation without the riders being properly licensed.

“Some were also operating without registered number plates as prescribed by law.”

vanguard