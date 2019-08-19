Breaking News
Tribunal: Wrong results were allotted to Ihedioha – Nwosu

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state 2019 governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, Uche Nwosu, Monday, said that wrong results were used to declare Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, winner of the Guber election.

Ihedioha-Nwosu
Nwosu spoke while testifying on the evidence he presented before the tribunal sitting in Owerri.

At the tribunal, Nwosu, was cross-examined by the counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ken Njemanze, SAN, on the evidence which Nwosu, had presented to the tribunal regarding the scores of both him and Ihedioha.

In some of his responses, Nwosu said: “I did not have the highest votes because it was allotted and as declared by INEC I did not meet the required spread including the candidate of PDP.”

While on the report of a judgment by a Federal High court in Abuja, in a matter brought by the Action Peoples Party, APP, was said to have disqualified him (Nwosu) as the 2019 Guber candidate of AA.

But Nwosu said: “I am neither a candidate of APP nor All Progressives Congress (APC), I have a judgment of the Supreme Court, which affirmed me as the candidate of AA in the election.”

However, since after the 2019 governorship election, Nwosu has been in the court challenging the declaration of Ihedioha as the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, saying that the process was faulty.

He added that there should be a run-off between him (Nwosu) and Ihedioha of the PDP, as he was leading in the race, and that both of them did not get the required spread for a winner to emerge.

Reacting, the PDP, legal adviser, Jerry Egemba, briefly said: “The evidence that will stand is evidence of the person who were at the polling units and witnessed what happened. I have not seen any course for alarm by the evidence he has given.”

