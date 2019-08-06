Tribunal: A’Ibom APC Parades fake Party Agents as Witnesses

Two out of seven witnesses so far testified at the resumed hearing of the Akwa Ibom Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo have identified some witnesses paraded as party agents by the All Progressives Congress, APC, as imposters, and averred Governor Udom Emmanuel’s victory on March 9, 2019 Governorship election.

The witnesses who testified, Friday before the tribunal included, the collation agent of the PDP in Ibesikpo Asutan local government, Mr. Ubong Jonah, Unit agent of unit 7, Ward 7 in Ukanafun, Ime Umana, Unit Agent for unit 001, Odoro Ikot in Essien Udim, Iboro Joseph Ikanna, who was also the ward collation agent for Odoro Ikot Ward 1.

In his oral evidence, Mr Ime Umanah, from Ikot Obio Ekpe in Ukanafun said the election was peaceful in the units and his ward.

He described as false, an earlier testimony of widespread violence, deposed by an APC witness Abasiono Udomfu, and told the tribunal that the said Udomfu was an impostor who never played the role of a party agent on the day of election.

“The APC agent in my unit was Mfonma Umana, who happens to be my nephew, he wore the APC tag, and also signed the result sheet of that elections.”

Another witness, Mr. M. C Akpan, a unit agent at polling unit 003 in Nsit Atai Local Government Area, under cross-examination, also admitted that the Governorship election was conducted peacefully in his unit, adding that the PDP candidate and Mr Udom Emmanuel was declared the winner of the election at the unit.

Mr M. C Akpan who said he registered in Ikot Udotang, Ward 3, Unit 003, also faulted one David Edet David who had earlier told the tribunal that he was the APC Ward 3 agent in Nsit Atai.

“He is from my ward but unit 001, I saw him at the ward centre but I am not aware that he was representing the APC as collation agent.”

Mr Akpan also faulted the claims by the said Edet David that PDP masterminded snatching and the hijacking of election materials, insisted that there were election and collation.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the session, Counsel to the first respondent, Chief Assam Assam (SAN) said he was satisfied with the process, saying 13 witnesses have so far testified since in his client opened his defence at the tribunal. Also speaking, counsel to the petitioner, Prof. Ernest Ojukwu (SAN) admitted that he impressed with the conduct of the exercise so far.

13 Witnesses have so far testified for the Governor, being the first respondent in the tribunal, which has adjourned sitting to resume on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

vanguard