Transforming education takes centre stage as Delta govt celebrates IYD 2019

Delta State government, yesterday joined the global community to celebrate the International Youth Day 2019 in an event organised by the Directorate of Youth Development with hash-tag #DeltaStateIYD2019.

The one-day event, which held at Beniza Hotel, off DBS Road, Asaba, had in attendance participants from the Directorate of Youth Development, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Bureau of Orientation, Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor, the Media, Civil Society Organisations, Community-based organisations, Youth organisations, groups and community representatives.

A communique issued at the end of discussions disclosed that: ”Key discussion was Transforming Education, which seeks accessible, inclusive and equitable education for the 1.8 billion young people around the world.

”This is the largest youth population ever. So there is need to mobilise resources to enhance a more conducive atmosphere for learning and safe school environment in Delta State. This will contribute to Sustainable Development Goal 4’s mantra, which is ‘Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote life-long learning opportunities for all’, as progress in education will trigger progress in other areas.”

The lead paper emphasised the need to review education policy, administration, planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation systems.

Participants at the event observed that the way the education system is being implemented will continue to produce graduates that contribute to the increasing unemployment in the state, rather than churning out skilled and creative graduates with innovation to drive technological change and entrepreneurial development in education in the state.

Other challenges observed include; Non-inclusion of innovative youth in development strategies for growth and development across state; and paucity of trust-funds for youth development.

The communique advocated, among others; That young people form a voluntary movement, working with local institutions to advocate for educational reforms, monitor policy and programmes as well as out-of-school children across Delta State; Mobilise resources and raise domestic funds for development through tax justices for education, design sustainable policies and programmes for life-long learning; Education emergency plan to be put in place for displaced children and safe schools / conducive environment for inclusive learning together with disabled children.

Others are: Education quality assessment and teachers’ performance appraisal through training and retraining programme; Provision of an enabling environment and availability of infrastructure and facility to enhance learning that drive job/wealth creation, with the state government providing the needed support; and Free education to incorporate instructional manuals, teaching aids and materials for exposure in practical and technological skill and personal development.