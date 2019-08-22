By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu is hosting the International Police Organization (INTERPOL) week comprising 194 member countries in Abuja, the first time it is being held in the Sub Region.

The INTERPOL week is coming against the backdrop of increasing trans-border crimes including armed banditry, terrorism, violent extremism and proliferation of illicit arms and human trafficking.

A statement by DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, said “The event, tagged ‘A Safer World’ will be held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja from the 23rd – 29th August, 2019.

The statement titled, ‘IGP Drives Global Coalition Against Trans-Border Crimes’ said, “In line with his unalloyed commitment to drive global collaboration towards effectively addressing prevailing and emerging crimes such as terrorism, violent extremism and kidnapping, the IGP, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu will for the first time in Nigeria’s history host the INTERPOL week.

Other trans-border crimes where the global coalition will deliberate on are “kidnapping, arms smuggling and illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons, cybercrime, cattle rustling, maritime insecurity, herders and farmers’ conflict amongst others in Nigeria, the Sahel region and other countries in the African continent”..

MBA said, “The INTERPOL week, which will have in attendance the National Central Bureau (NCB) focal officers from the 194 INTERPOL member countries, security experts from across the globe, other security and safety agencies in Nigeria including the NDLEA, EFCC, NIS, NCS, NAPTIP and NAFDAC, is targeted at fine-tuning the existing working partnerships amongst security organizations within and outside Nigeria with a view to improving on the security situation in Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

“It is the expectation of the IGP that at the end of the week-long colloquium, the competences and capacities of the participants would have been greatly enhanced towards effectively addressing the challenges of policing in the 21st century. ”

