Top reasons for installing patio covers

Simply stated, patio covers are shade structures found in the backyard of the homes. A typical patio cover is comprised of two columns or posts supporting its outer portion. Depending on the level of protection required by the owner of the property, its roof can be solid as well as open.

Covering the patio of the home is one of the easiest and most inexpensive ways to upgrade the feel and look of the exterior space of your home. Moreover, patio cover installation can also add value to any particular house by enhancing its curb appeal.

There are many different reasons in favor of installing patio covers. Some of the factors are related to visual appeal, some to privacy of the occupants, and others to comfort. Though it may also add to the financial value of the home, most homeowners install them for lifestyle improvements. As far as increased value of the home is concerned, it will depend entirely on the quality of the patio cover installed.

Mentioned below are some of the top advantages of having a covered patio.

Added Sophistication: Patio coversare one of the best waysto make an outdoor decklook more elegant. These days, there are different attractive cover options for homeowners to choose from, including lattice, solid, as well as solid-lattice hybrids. Depending on the exact needs and home’s aesthetic, any of these can be chosen.

Protection: Depending on the type of cover selected, a patio cover can protect the occupants from the elements. Protection from the rain, wind, and bright sunlight is an important benefit of using solid-lattice and solid patio covers. On the other hand, lattice covers provide shade for relaxation on sunny days.

Comfort:Solar heat gain mitigation is one of the most important benefits of a covered patio. Absorbed infrared rays tend to increase the indoor temperature. Patio covers act as the primary layer of defense for a house against sun’s infrared rays.

Solar Damage Combat: In addition to infrared rays from the sun, patio covers are also responsible for reflecting ultraviolet rays. These radiations can adversely affect almost all types of everyday objects by destroying their chemical bonds, resulting in a faded color.

Increased Furniture Life: Exposure to sunlight for a long time can result in bleaching of the upholstery. Intense sunlight causes irreversible damage to leather furniture. On the other hand, wooden furniture tends to shrink and warp under strong sunlight. Moreover, rain and moisture often leads to mold breeding in patio furniture. A well designed patio cover protects all your patio furniture from all extreme weather conditions.

Decoration Options: Many homeowners use theirbackyard patio as a party area. By installing a cover over this area, it is possible to create different decoration options for intimate evening parties.

More living space: Installation of a patio cover increases the living space of the house by making the patio more usable throughout the year. Regardless of the weather, this space can be utilized by the entire family as a year-round place.

Personal retreat: There is no better place in a house to relax and unwind after a hard day’s work than a covered patio. All you need is a comfortable chair, your favorite book, and maybe a little music.

Better Resale: Finally, the installation of a well-designed patio cover is very likely to increase the resale value of your house. Please make a note of the fact that this may also reduce the time of sale because more and more buyers today are looking for houses with a patio cover.

