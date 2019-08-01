Tonto Dikeh is an amazing woman — IK Ogbonna

By Benjamin Njoku

Handsome Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna has described controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh as an ‘amazing woman’, explaining that he has not gone out of his way to attack the actress regardless of her ranting a few months back.

Recall that Tonto had taken to her Instagram page, sometime in May this year, threatening to expose the gays in the movie industry including IK Ogbonna whom she alleged was one.

But reacting to Tonto’s comment then, IK Ogbonna had sent out what appeared like an innuendo in an Instagram post, saying ‘’ A dog who barks deserves to be thrown a bone.”

In a chat with WG, during the week, IK Ogbonna claimed that he never attacked the controversial actress. IK Ogbonna made this known at the weekend

Also read:

“Personally, I don’t think you can look back and say I am fighting with anybody. It’s either people are fighting with me or people have me in their hearts. I have a clear heart towards everyone. I don’t fight anyone. Tonto is an amazing woman. I have known her for years before I started my acting career.”

“You know, social media will always be social media. People deliver joy from contents that would trend and cause people to raise eyebrows. For me, when I said what I said I was not referring to Tonto Dikeh directly”. IK Ogbonna said “I am a kind of person that I can be in this gather, and something someone does or say will trigger something in me that will inspire me to say something subconsciously in regard to that thing, but not referring to the person. I remember saying to whom it may concern. I didn’t go out of my way to attack her directly. For me, I was just laughing about the whole thing. I never took it seriously,” IK Ogbonna explained.

vanguard