Tokyo 2020: Oshoala warms up for Algeria tie

On 1:21 pmIn News, Sportsby

Striker Asisat Oshoala was on target and also assisted one as Barcelona Femeni thrashed CE Seagull 5-1 in the Copacat semi-final on Thursday.

Oshoala, the former African Footballer of the year, has been on an impressive form all through the preseason and was a constant thorn in the flesh of CE Seagull.

The attacker picked up a knock in their final pre-season game, and was substituted late on, but his goal yesterday has further confirmed her fitness status.

She will be available for Nigeria’s trip to Algeria as the Falcons continue their quest for a Tokyo 2020 Olympic games ticket.

