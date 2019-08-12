…Urges Muslims To Always Submit Totally To Allah’s Commandments

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Monday underscored the need for Nigerians to embrace togetherness and mutual cooperation, saying such remains critical to engender peace and prosperity for the nation.

Speaking at a special Eid-El-Kabir celebration held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja put together by the State Government, Dr Sanwo-Olu said Nigerians must draw lessons from the significance of the festive season to always uphold peace, help the needy and have abiding faith in God.

According to her, “Today’s festival brings us together not as Muslims or Christians but as one family either by blood or by friendship. The Holy Prophet (Peace Be Unto Him) said; “Togetherness promotes goodness and separation causes misery. Allah supports those living together, eat together and do not separate because surely the Blessings (of Allah) lie in togetherness.

“Islam has not only preached but has also laid down rules and practices, which help to promote unity and togetherness. For example, the Jama’h (congregational) prayers and the Hajj are meant to foster togetherness. Togetherness and mutual cooperation bring prosperity to all. This creates a bond of friendship and helpfulness to one another in times of need. It gives rise to strength and power to face an enemy.”

Recalling that the celebration was in remembrance of the command given by Allah to Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Dr Sanwo-Olu said the fulfillment of the noble command of Allah to Ibrahim signifies the faith he had in him, and that it was important for all to rely solely on God and strictly follow His commandments.

“This act symbolizes our willingness to give up things that are of benefit to us or close to our hearts, in order to follow Allah’s commandments. It also symbolizes our willingness to give up some of our own bounties, in order to strengthen ties of friendship and help those who are in need. We recognize that all blessings come from Allah, and we should open our hearts and share with others.

“The symbolism is in the attitude, a willingness to make sacrifices in our lives in order to stay on the Straight Path. Each of us makes small sacrifices, giving up things that are fun or important to us,” she said.

While urging Muslims to eschew all traits of disobedience to God, Dr Sanwo-Olu said they

must be willing to follow Allah’s commands completely and obediently, adding: “It is this strength of heart, purity in faith, and willing obedience that our Lord desires from us.”

While thanking God for the peace and harmony in the State, Dr Sanwo-Olu urged residents to continue to live as one, saying that it is in doing so that the State Government would remain focused to deliver on its promises and as well bring developmental changes.

Earlier, the First Lady was at General Hospital in Epe to felicitate with mothers who just delivered their babies including those who delivered through Caeserean Section.

In his lecture at the celebration on the four golden lessons of Eid-El-Kabir, National Amir of The Muslim Congress (TMC), Dr Luqman AbdulRaheem said the season was basically reminding the people of the need to have sound faith in Allah, submission to the will of Allah, nation building and hospitality.

He said the sacrifice, as commanded by Allah, was not for Ibrahim to kill his son, rather it was to sacrifice his son in his heart, which he did.

Vanguard