To help South-South indigenous artists made me change career – Newton

By Chris Onuoha

Delta State born Newton Arunaye has lamented that indigenous performing artist from the South-South region in the country lacks adequate visibility.

He also stated that the music industry, being a huge money earner, artists from his locality needs encouragement to contribute meaningfully to the economy of the states.

“Having studied Electrical Electronics in the university, I parted ways with the career, to pursue a noble cause in the entertainment industry. With the launch of my own firm, Legit9ja Global Synergies Ltd, I aimed at helping push the industry for more visibility,” says Arunaye.

Arunaye, from Kokori Inland in Ethiope East said, “As a student union leader in my days at school. I chose the new line of career as a way making difference in the society. I have always had passion for entertainment from my childhood.

I also felt I should tell the stories of the young talents around me who are trying to showcase themselves to the world.”

“Entertainment industry in the South-South has the potential to be more profitable beyond what it is now. However, it needs special attention and investment which the State governments and successful brands in the south-south need to come together and empower homegrown talents,” Arunaye reiterated.

He stressed that media houses have not done enough to promote the indigenous artists from South-South to push the their music and culture to the rest of the world, indicating that with the establishment of his firm, he is poised to push it beyond boundaries.

“As we continue to use our platform to promote talents and brands, in the near future we hope to become more involved in the development of talents from the scratch, equipping them with the right tools and financing to help them become even bigger.

We plan to be heavily involved in building a South-South entertainment industry that’s commercially viable to all stakeholders,” says Arunaya.

Speaking further, Arunaye said, “I’ve always had the intention of facing entertainment as a career to be able to create a platform that will give employment to more youth’s people around my community. However, during my 200 level in school, I told my mother about it and she became supportive after trying to convince her to believe in my vision.

It paid off when I had my first big PR contract from Guinness Nigeria. I was paid for media promotion and for being an influencer during a campaign. It was at that point I became more serious in taking up entertainment media as a career.

“Over the years using social media and our online platforms, we have been able to successfully promote musical talents from the South-South to national prominence. We have also organized and supported events that create platforms to showcase talents.

The likes of SlizeBoy Ability, Graham D, T-west, John NetworQ, Brenny Jones, Gblaze, Tobi Jay, Fynnexx, Donsun, Elyon Praize, SnazzyGrin, Wilsonee, Debhie, Swatta P, 9Geez, Nickelson, Kandid, Dj Bicoff, Dr Barz, Ebisco Sugar, Shuun Bebe, Slim, Sainttom Highgrade, Mc Koliko are some of the talents who have benefited from our actions. Victor Adere popularly known as Victor AD is a product of the extensive promotion by our media platform. Legit9ja was instrumental to the singer becoming a sensation, and today he is getting well established in the music industry.

We have also constantly supported Erigga a.k.a PaperBoi, who is a big star from the South-South. So, this is the more reason why established celebrities from South-South should not relent in helping our indigenous talents,” concludes Arunaye.

Vanguard