Tiv/Jukun Crisis: Taraba youths give seven days ultimatum for reopening of roads 

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Southern Taraba Youth Forum has refuted the claim in some quarters that the Tiv ethnic group in Taraba State has been politically marginalised by other ethnic groups.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Jalingo, it said those behind the allegation were out to smear the good relationship between the Jukun and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Spokesman for the group, Dodo Danlami, who read from a prepared text, said they were giving seven days ultimatum for the reopening of roads, which they claimed had been closed by the Tiv in the area.

His words: “The Tiv have never been politically marginalised in Taraba State, rather, they are the most fortunate ethnic group.

“To mention just a few, Gbaondo Hitler and Dooga Gbashi have been elected into the House of Representatives and Taraba State House of Assembly respectively.

“Similarly, many Tiv people have been appointed into political positions in the administration of Governor Darius Ishaku and other past administrations.

“On accusation that Tiv sons and daughters are denied indigeneship letter, we are curious as to how Tiv have secured admissions into higher institutions, employments into federal and state services if they were denied such.’’

