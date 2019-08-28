Three children died of severe acute malnutrition in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Not fewer than three children have died of Severe Acute Malnutrition, SAM, in Mani local government area of Katsina State.

Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) is an extreme form of malnutrition that results in death if not treated.

A source in the area said the children, (two male and one female) died last Thursday and Friday respectively in the Community Based Management of Acute Malnutrition, CMAM centre located in the Primary Healthcare Centre, PHC, Mani LGA.

The source said, “the one that died on Thursday was newly admitted. He was brought and undergoing treatment with Ready-To-Use-Therapheutic-Food, RUTF when he died.

“The remaining two were already in the hospital and feeding on RUTF but couldn’t survive the extreme form of malnutrition resultant of their death,” the source said.

It would be recalled that recent nutrition survey indices, Oxford Policy Management, OPM 2018 have shown that malnutrition is still on the increase and alarming in the state.

Vanguard