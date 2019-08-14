Breaking News
Threat to stop supply of cattle: We’re not aware — MACBAN

By Bashir Bello

katsina—FOLLOWING insinuations that Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has threatened to stop supplies of cattle to the southern part of the country, the Katsina State chapter, yesterday said it was not aware of the decision to stop the supply of cattle to the southern part of the country.

Miyetti Allah
From Middle: The National President of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) flanked by the National Secretary, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, and other members of the association at a press briefing on the position of the association to stem farmers-herdsmen clashes in Abuja on Sunday.

The State Chairman, Atiku Abubakar told Vanguard in Katsina that he had not heard or received any communication concerning such decision from its national officers and body.

The Chairman, however, promised to make enquiries and get across to Vanguard accordingly ”if such development he lay his hands-on information on the development.”

