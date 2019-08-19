Threat to life: Drama in court as complainant stands surety for defendant

A mild drama ensued in court after a former district head of Narayi, Kaduna, Ibrahim Hamza, who allegedly accused a teacher, Muhammad Khalid, of threatening his life, stood as surety for him in a Sharia Court.

NAN reports that Hamza, 65, who lives at Hayin Malam Bello, Kaduna, dragged Khalid to court, alleging that he threatened to kill him and also defamed him.

Hamza, told the court that the defendant also dragged his son, who is a minor to a vigilance group , where he was beaten for stealing a cell phone.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, admitted the defendant, after Hamza, begged for his bail.

The Judge adjourned the case until Aug. 26 and ordered the defendant to produce members of the the vigilante group for further hearing.

The defendant, who is an Islamic teacher, however denied the allegations. .(NAN)

