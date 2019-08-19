Those who attacked me were under the influence of alcohol, drugs – Ekweremadu

…Says he has forgiven them

…Says ‘We will leave IPOB, Kanu to Verdict of History’

…Igbo, Nigerian leaders free to travel to anywhere

…I believe in justice for all

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- FORMER Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Monday said that members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB who attacked him weekend in Nuremberg, Germany were under the influence of Alcohol and drugs.

Ekweremadu who arrived Abuja today after the ugly encounter in far away Germany, disclosed that he was unruffled by the attack on him by members of IPOB, saying that he has forgiven them and put behind him, the incident.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu advised Nigerians, including Nigerian and Igbo leaders, to feel free to travel to any part of the world they wish, maintaining that the attitude of his assailants did not represent the dispositions and behaviour of Nigerians in the diaspora.

The former President of the Senate said, “I think they were just people, who were misdirected and misguided. I had the feeling they were under the influence of alcohol. They don’t represent the feelings of our people. There is nothing to worry about.

“The organisers, the Igbo in Germany, have written a letter apologising for what happened. Everybody is free to go anywhere because those ones don’t represent the behaviour of Nigerians abroad.

“For me, I have moved on. The government and authorities of Germany are free to do whatever they wish about it”, he said.

On what he would do in the face of the attack by IPOB and the threats to attack more Igbo leaders, especially the governors of the South East, Ekweremadu said: “Let me just say that the leaders he (Kanu) was mentioning were responsible for getting him out of jail in the first place.

“What we will do in this circumstance is to leave him to his conscience, the verdict of history, and possibly the repercussions of ingratitude. But I hope he won’t go to the extent of attacking any of the South East leaders anywhere”.

He maintained that he had no regrets speaking out for justice for Ndigbo and helping to facilitate Kanu’s release, saying he believed in justice for all irrespective of tribe, religion or region.

Ekweremadu added, “First of all, I am a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. My job is to speak out when there is injustice anywhere. We have problem in the North East. I have visited the North East. I visited the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps there. I donated money. I sent relief materials. We had problem in the South-South, I visited the creeks and saw the environmental challenges there for myself.

“I was one of the few people the late President Musa Yar’Adua consulted before he decided on the issue of amnesty. I was the person, who advised him that he needed to call a meeting of the Council of State. So, he had to invite the then Attorney General to discuss that issue with me and I advised them on the constitutional implications of amnesty.

“So, I have always spoken out on matters that concern Nigerians no matter where they come from. I believe in justice for all. It had nothing to do with IPOB.”

