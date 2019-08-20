There was no attempt to plant foreign currencies in Ambode’s house — EFCC

Following allegations by lawyers that some officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, who visited the home of the former Governor of Lagos state, Mr Akinwunmi Abode, to plant foreign currencies, the commission has on Tuesday denied the allegations, saying there was no attempt to plant currencies in Ambode’s house.

In a statement by its Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren denied the allegations.

The statement reads: The attempt by Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to execute a search warrant on the residence of a former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode was on Tuesday August 20, 2019 resisted by hoodlums loyal to the governor.

“The thugs attacked the Operatives and vandalized their vehicle.

“The Commission had obtained valid warrant to conduct search on Ambode’s residences in Park View, Ikoyi and country home in Epe, as part of ongoing investigation of alleged malfeasance.

“However, the Commission’s operatives were attacked and prevented from executing the search warrant in Epe by irate youths who injured three officers and damaged EFCC official vehicle.

“The attack was totally unprovoked as the Commission’s operatives were civic and did not molest anybody.

“The Commission, therefore, frowns at the attempt to manipulate the video of the search to create the wrong impression that officers of the agency molested residents at the Epe home of the governor.

“It is also not true that the search, was an attempt to plant foreign currencies in the home of the former governor.”

