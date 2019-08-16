by Benjamin Njoku

…It’s a co-incident, we have shot the movie before the scandal broke out — Producer

Standing Ovation greeted the world premiere of “ The Reunion”, an expository movie that indirectly re-echoes the ongoing rape allegation levelled against the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo by Busola, wife of pop singer, Timi Dakolo.

But the producer, Thomas Odia, was quick to disassociate the film from the rape scandal, explaining that it was a co-incident as they have shot the movie before the rape scandal went viral on social media.

‘The Reunion’, which premiered last Sunday, at Genesis cinemas, on the Lagos Island, addresses the different issues that affect humanity. Starring an array of Nollywood stars, the movie tells the story of four friends from high school, including Tana Adelana, Lilian Esoro, Mercy Aigbe and Mercy Johnson-Okojie who reunite to plan the 50th anniversary of their Alma mater. As a battle of superiority stirs up and issues from the past are re-visited, secrets are revealed that threaten to tear up their seemingly perfect lives. In the process, Mercy Johnson revealed how her school pastor raped her severally in his office. The ladies decided to address the rape issue during their Alma mater’s 50th anniversary. And while the event was going on, they replayed the rape video to the embarrassment of the school pastor who immediately landed in trouble.

‘The Reunion” is a different kind of movie that addresses serious issues affecting human society.

Odia who also directed the movie explained that they have shot “The Reunion” before the COZA pastor’s rape scandal made the headlines in the national dailies.

Speaking after the premiere, Odia said: ‘I didn’t even know there was a case of rape in the story.’ He, however, gave kudos to his friend, Voke Ometan who wrote the script, revealing further that he was attracted to the story because ‘it is rich in suspense, drama, romance and dialogue.’

On the movie, which also stars the likes of Lateef Adedimeji, Jide Kosoko, Frederick Leonard, Chigul, Jaiye Kuti, Femi Jacobs, Steve Onu among others, one of the cast, Femi Jacobs said ‘The story means a lot to me; you should stay true to yourself. Everyone has got the same set of circumstances, they just don’t have the same set of circumstances at the same time. Everybody fails, succeeds, has moments of glory, ups and downs. That’s what the movie portrays.’

The executive producer, Faith Ojo described the movie, as one that reflects our everyday life and society.”

“ It is relatable for everyone. You can see in the story that one of the characters just finds pleasure embarrassing his wife: some men don’t like women living their lives and flying, everything must be restricted to the home, while a lot of others live a fake life, pretending to be rich when they don’t really have it. The California- based entrepreneur stressed that The Reunion addresses the different issues in human life, hence it has a message for everyone,” she said.

