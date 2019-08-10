The Price Of Friendship

By Richard Akinnola

l have been quite introspective, particularly about friendship. I’m very touchy when it comes to relationships.

The hallmark of relationships is fidelity to loyalty. I feel hurt when friends stab each other at the back, particularly due to political differences.

Few months ago, at the 30th anniversary of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights(CDHR), I admonished comrades not to destroy one another because of politicians. When you do that, the same politicians and ruling class would never trust you because they would think that if you could do that to your long-standing Comrade, you would do same to them, particularly since these betrayals are usually due to pecuniary considerations.

We won’t always agree on issues. That is normal but what binds you together with your comrades is too strong to be frittered away on the altar of political partisanship.

Listen, four years is too short. It’s just like tomorrow but the seeds of betrayal would have germinated.

Look at Thomas Sankara and Blaise Campaore. They were best of friends and comrades. Campaore even lived with Sakara’s dad. They planned the Upper Volta(Burkina Faso) coup together. Campaore was Sakara’s deputy. But guess what? He stabbed his blossom friend at the back, overthrew and killed him.

Though he ruled for 20 years, he was chased out in disgrace and now lives in exile, while Sakara’s name is immortalized, not only in Burkina Faso but throughout Africa.

You are free to choose to be a Campaore or a Lt-Col. Adekunle Fajuyi, who preferred to die in honour with his guest Head of State, General Aguiyi Ironsi, than to release him to mutineers on July 29, 1966. The choice is yours. Posterity would judge.

Vanguard