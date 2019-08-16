The People’s Hero reality show: auditions slated for August 17, 24

By Ayo Onikoyi

All is set for auditions for The People’s Hero reality show happening on the 17 and 24 of August at the Oakland Hotel, Enugu and Glo-Ran Hotel, Port Harcourt Road, Owerri respectively.

The reality show will reward winners with the sum of N7 million, N2 million and N1 million for the first, second and third winners in that order. Although registration to participate and vie for the grand prize can be done at the venue of auditions, interested participants can also register online to fast track their audition process.

An initiative of Hero Lager Beer, The People’s Hero is a television reality show that seeks to reward creativity and originality in the culture of the South-eastern and South-southern people through singing, dancing, acting and spoken words.

Reacting to the excitement the show has garnered among young people, the Marketing Manager Obumneke Okoli said the show is for anyone who is fluent in English Language, Pidgin English, Igbo or any indigenous language within South East & South South and also open to persons of Igbo origin and non-Igbo persons who speak their language fluently, reside in the South East or South South regions and understand the culture.

“The Marketing Director for International Breweries Plc, Tolu Adedeji said we are excited to provide this rare platform as the brand is always seeking ways to delight the people. The People’s Hero offers the bridge to stardom and prosperity for thousands of youths who are very creative in their own rights but have not got a platform to showcase their skills and get handsomely rewarded for it,” Tolu added.

Expressing his company’s readiness for the show, the Country Manager, Viacom International Media Networks Africa, Mr. Bada Akintunde Johnson, said all is set to host the thousands of young people who will be coming to Enugu on 17 August and Owerri on 24 August to show the world what they are made of.

“We have exciting activities lined up and in a short while, we will reveal the judges who are equally excited with great hope to see new Heroes arise from this show. Sufficient security measures have been put in place to ensure the auditions are hitch free and provide fulfillment for every participant,” Bada concluded.

Vanguard