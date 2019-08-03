The Cossy Orjiakor, Tunde Moshood, Halima Abubakar social media war

By Ayo Onikoyi

The movie “Itohan” was shot in 2002 and uploaded on YouTube in 2009 after the magazine, Enquirer owned by Tunde Moshood made a publication about Cossy Ojiakor having sex with a dog just about the time the movie was being shot.

It was 17 years ago and all the drama associated with the saga appeared to have been rested for good until Cossy opened the old wounds again in an Instagram post on her page two weeks ago.

It all started with a picture post by Uche Ogbodo on Instagram, showing Halima Abubakar and three other actresses. Cossy had reacted to the picture, calling Halima a snake that betrayed her. She then went ahead to paint the picture of how Halima Abubakar leaked the pictures from the movie “Itohan” to Tunde Moshood, publisher of the then Enquirer, whom she also described as Halima’s boyfriend.

“ We were room mates at the time and she had access to my things. I got a picture from the location camera guy on some of the scenes from the film. Halima stole the pictures and gave his boyfriend who twisted the story to sell his magazine,” she said in a private chat with Potpourri.

Cossy said she had never recovered from the stigma the story and pictures brought her and released comments after comments concerning complicity of Halima and Tunde and how they tried to ruin her. At some point, Cossy mentioned Tunde Moshood’s daughter and the latter got infuriated that he replied Cossy with an Instagram post of the video showing Cossy and a dog in bed while some white men watched. But from the video, there was nothing to show that the dog had sex with the actress.

However, Tunde Moshood backed the video with caustic comment directed at Cossy.

He said, “It’s been 10 years since we ran the sex with dog story of Nigeria’s No 1 porn star, Cossy Orjiakor. Good for her then, it wasn’t an internet era, so the story was good as being stale before she pulled her luck too far.

Ordinarily, I would have kept mute with all the name callings but having to drag my innocent daughter was going to the crescendo. The trouble with most of us is that we would rather be ruined by praise than be saved by criticism. Those pushing you won’t be able to help you by the time I finish with you. This story has come and gone but he who the gods will kill, they first make mad.

Sticking to good habits can be hard work, and mistakes are part of the process. Don’t declare failure simply because you messed up or because you are having trouble reaching your goals. Instead use your mistakes as opportunities to grow stronger and become better. Now, Cossy Orjiakor, this challenge is for you.”

However, Halima Abubakar has kept quiet about it all. Chico Ejiro, who was the director of the movie has kept mute also and declined to speak when approached by Potpourri.

Vanguard